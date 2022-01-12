Sinanan: Works Ministry does not relocate owners of damaged homes

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said his ministry does not deal with the relocation of people whose properties were damaged by landslides or compensating them for damage done to their properties.

He made this comment in the Senate on Tuesday in response to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark about families in California whose homes were damaged by a landslide last year.

'We have absolutely no role in this matter," Sinanan said.

Later in the sitting, in response to another question from Mark, Public Administration Minister Allyson West said it is envisioned that local government corporations will handle the collection of residential property taxes in their jurisdiction.

She also said the cost of acquisition of land for the expansion of the ANR International Airport in Tobago is $300 million.