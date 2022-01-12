Pursue your passion passionately, please

THE EDITOR: Above all else, it is your understanding of the science of the mind that determines your destiny.

I know that many would argue and say it is God who is responsible for this but I beg to differ because the Bible itself says that what you accept on Earth in your mind, God is forced to accept in Heaven and what you reject on Earth in your mind, God is forced to accept in Heaven.

This is why even the Almighty God has to get you to repent or change your way of thinking before He can improve your destiny.

My understanding of the science of the mind was mostly taught to me early in life by my mentor and late great aunt, Justice Cynthia Hayes of the Industrial Court, who taught me to always pursue my passion passionately with consideration to the well-being of my fellow man.

She also taught me conversely to avoid committing myself to any course of action that did not arouse my passion, even if meant leaving it to a later date depending upon its importance. In short, she taught me to be an all-or-nothing person, which is what I am to this day.

I later learned that this is the key principle governing what is called mind over matter that determines our ability to enjoy a healthy and productive life through harnessing and focusing all of our personal energy in whatever we put our minds to accomplishing.

This science of the mind is based upon the belief that we do not get what we deserve or even what we work hard for but we get what we are desperate for because it is our level of desperation that is the main determinant of our ability to create our own reality or determine our personal destiny.

So some say that quitters never win and winners never quit to simply explain the mechanics of this phenomenon.

Others add that you only lose when you quit or simply stop doing your best and you are now worrying about the rest. You see, someone who really wants something always finds a way to get it while someone else who does not really want it finds an excuse.

This is the foundation for the personal belief system by which I live to this day that was taught to me by the late Judge Hayes, or simply Aunty Cynthia. Thank you for the privilege of your time.

FITZROY OTHELLO

Princes Town