Police covid task force head: Heightened alert for fake vaxx cards

In this Ocotber 6, 2021 file photo, from left, sisters Nicole and Christine Beharry and their mother Audra display their vaccination cards after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. On Monday, the Ministry of Health rolls out the booster shots for people fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. -

Police from various divisions are being extra-vigilant in looking out for fake covid19 vaccination cards, but have pointed out that they rely on proof and information from the Ministry of Health.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, acting DCP Wendell Williams said while the police have received reports of fake vaccination cards, there has been a relatively small number of instances of people being charged for having them.

Williams, the head of the police covid19 task force, said they were guided by the Ministry of Health.

"We – the police – play a supportive role to the Ministry of Health unless we have primary leads, except where we try in a discreet way, based on information we receive. The approach we are taking is to heighten our alertness and not treat the problem loosely.

"We do receive reports but we haven't have proof of it, we rely on the Ministry of Health."

Citing an incident last Thursday in which a man was held stamping vaccination cards without proper authorisation at the Sangre Grande Civic Centre vaccination site, Williams said police were continuing enquiries into it.

He said both the ministry and the police were treating the matter seriously and wrned the public that possession or sale of these cards could lead to their arrest.

He also stressed the seriousness of the matter.

"In this pandemic time, we cannot condone one falsifying their status."