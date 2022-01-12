Monkey Town teen missing

Mariah Richards -

Tableland police are currently looking for 13-year-old Mariah Richards.

Newsday understands Richards left her First Branch Trace home at 8.45am on Monday to go to a nearby shop.

When the teen did not return home hours later, a relative reported her missing to Tableland police.

She was wearing a red dress and black slippers.

The teen’s mother claims an unidentified caller contacted the family and promised she would be returned home, but no further information was given.

Anyone with information on Richards’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tableland police at 656-3430, the police hotlines at 999, 555, or make a report via the police website or app.