Laventille man held with ammunition after chase

A 23-year-old Laventille man was held with three rounds of ammunition on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 23-year-old man is in police custody after being found with ammunition in Laventille on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol on Josam Hill at around 2.45 pm when they saw two men at the side of the road.

As police approached them, the men ran away. Police caught one of them and found three rounds of ammunition.

They later searched his home but did not find anything illegal.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Moore and led by ASP Walker and Insp Knott with supervision from Sgt Alexander, Cpls Sookhoo, Thomas and W/Cpl Fernando and PCs Williams, Cupidore, Quintero, Davis, Ragoonanan, Murray, Chaitu and Gangoo.