Jamaican ex-permanent secretary devastated by son's murder in Trinidad and Tobago

Garth Perkins, 34

Former permanent secretary in Jamaica's Ministry of Mining and Energy Godfrey Perkins says his family is shaken and devastated by his son's murder in Trinidad and Tobago.

Perkins' son Garth Perkins, 34, was gunned down outside a Chinese Restaurant on Broadway, Port of Spain on Monday night. Police said Perkins left the restaurant with relatives and was shot by a man who rode away on a bicycle.

Police took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Perkins migrated to TT to work as an event co-ordinator for the Hyatt Regency Hotel before becoming a manager at Estate 101, Maraval.

On Wednesday the Jamaican Gleaner newspaper reported that the elder Perkins was grieving his son's murder and recalled his last conversation with him in December.

"We are badly shaken by it.

"We have to be now telling ourselves that while we are devastated, it has happened and it cannot be undone. Luckily we are believers. So we have put the matter before God and have sought His support with peace of mind and I think we have His support.

"It is just very sad, just very sad what happened to him. We are hurting,"

Perkins told the Gleaner during their last conversation, his son wished him well for the new year.

As of Wednesday morning no one had been held for Perkins' murder.

Police suspect it may have been a robbery but no official motive has been established.