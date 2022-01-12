Eastern cops arrest 3, seize gun after Cumuto robbery

File photo.

Three men are expected to be charged after they were arrested minutes after robbing a shop in Cumuto on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Sangre Grande police received a report that a group of men robbed a businessplace at around 12 pm and escaped in a black Nissan B13.

A team from the Eastern Division Task Force led by acting Cpl Francis saw the car on the Cunapo Southern Main Road and intercepted it.

On searching the car, police found a revolver and stolen items inside.

Police arrested the three men.