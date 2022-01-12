Checking up on greenhouse gas inventories

When you hear the term "inventory", what's the first thing that comes to mind? Is it a bedraggled worker counting a myriad of items in a dusty backroom of a business? Well, an inventory is also taken of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and it is a key tool in efforts to combat climate change.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency a GHG inventory is a list of emission sources and the associated emissions quantified using standardised methods. Organisations can develop GHG inventories for a variety of reasons, including:

Managing GHG risks and identifying reduction opportunities

Participating in voluntary or mandatory GHG programmes

Participating in GHG markets

Achieving recognition for early voluntary action

The EPA noted that the largest source of GHG emissions from human activities in the United States is from burning fossil fuels for electricity, heat, and transportation. Verifying and quantifying the sources of GHG emissions is necessary for the implementation of an effective policy to reduce emissions and by extension their contribution to climate change.

According to the European Environment Agency, the European Union (EU) has "made good progress in reducing its GHG emissions thanks to many factors, including the implementation of EU and national policies and measures, an increase in the use of renewables, a switch from coal to gas for power generation, improvements in energy efficiency and structural changes in the EU economies." The EEA reported GHG emissions in the EU-27 (the 27 European Union countries after the UK left the EU) have declined rapidly in recent years, having reached 24 per cent below 1990 levels and an estimated 31 per cent in 2020.

A European Commission article "Science for Environment Policy" from July 2020 noted that burning fossil fuels not only produces GHGs, but also local and regional pollutants, such as sulphur dioxide, which can be harmful for human health and the environment.

"Policy measures that reduce fuel consumption can therefore have wide-ranging positive effects beyond tackling climate change. For developing countries, local benefits, such as improved health, may be necessary to justify climate change policies, as climate change is historically viewed as the fault of the developed world."

Submission of GHG inventories is a requirement under the Paris Agreement for climate change of which Trinidad and Tobago is a signatory.

A little over a year ago, the issue of a national GHG inventory was highlighted when the Planning and Development Ministry launched the National Climate Mitigation, Reporting and Verification System (MRV) and subsequently the results of the pilot project which tested the system.

The Head of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit of the Ministry of Planning and Development, Kishan Kumarsingh explained the Paris Agreement requires every country regardless of size to account or be accountable for emissions and progress in its commitments, but, unfortunately, there were a lot of data gaps and the quality of the data was not robust."

To tighten up the data, especially with the increased international scrutiny, the MVR system was commissioned and created with funding and guidance in part from the UN Development Programme. The system streamlines data collection methods with international best practice.

To learn about Trinidad and Tobago's GHG inventory and what sectors are the highest contributors to GHG emissions, you can click here.