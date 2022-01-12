Be exampleand ban the importation of fireworks

THE EDITOR: Fireworks consume and waste valuable foreign exchange. Fireworks create a very noisy and uncomfortable environment, especially for senior citizens, and in some cases kill those with weak hearts.

Fireworks scare pets and have caused many of them to die traumatic deaths. Fireworks are environmentally unfriendly. Fireworks are literally burning cash. Fireworks cause houses to be burnt and families to become homeless.

The thrill of fireworks lasts but a few seconds, perhaps no more than a minute of two. With so many living at or below the poverty line, can those with money to burn instead find a way to help those who are struggling to survive? If you do, you will receive a much deeper satisfaction that seeing some coloured fire for a few seconds.

Think about the child who will not go to bed hungry with your help. Think about the parent who will be able to send a child to school. Think about the people who will be able to access medical care and buy much needed medicine if the money burned on fireworks is put to a better cause.

Is there a role for the many well meaning NGOs in establishing a system for finding alternate use for the fireworks money? With the amount of financial technology now available, I am sure a creative solution can be developed.

Authorities, please ban the importation of fireworks. Do not even import them for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

Let us set an example that the world can follow.

STEPHEN SHEPPARD

via e-mail