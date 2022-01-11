Wounded Mayaro mother stil critical, son stable

Anthony Ali Bocas, speaks with Newsday at the home where his son, Jacob Ali Bocas, 14, and wife Dianna Dhanassar, 38, was injured and cousin Ryan Heeralal died following a shooting in St Ann's Road East, Mayaro on Sunday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Mayaro mother of four Dianna Dhanassar is still in critical condition at the Sangre Grande hospital after being shot at her St Ann’s Road East home in St Ann’s Village on Sunday night.

Her 15-year-old son Jacob Ali Bocas, who was also shot, is in stable condition.

Dhanassar’s husband Anthony Ali Bocas gave Newsday the update on Tuesday.

He said, “My son is showing some improvement, but not my wife. I wouldn’t be able to tell you when they’ll finish doing surgeries on her, but they are working on the (bullet) wound.”

Around 11.20 pm on Sunday, gunmen entered the family’s yard and killed Jacob’s cousin Ryan Heeralal, 29, who was in the gallery.

Hearing a commotion outside, but unaware that Heeralal had been shot, Dhanassar opened the door and was also shot.

Initial reports say the bullet passed through her abdomen and exited through her back. Jacob, who was standing behind her, was hit in the legs. Both were taken to the Sangre Grande hospital.

While Jacob is aware of what happened, doctors advised Anthony not to tell Dhanassar until her condition improves.

Since being hospitalised, Anthony said, Dhanassar has been in and out of consciousness.

The couple’s other three children – 17, seven and three – were at home at the time of the attack but were not hurt.

“All the rest of them are okay for now. I’m really trying to hold up but I’m okay for now.”

Up to Tuesday morning, no funeral arrangements had been finalised for Heeralal.

Mayaro and Homicide Bureau Region II police are still investigating. No one has been arrested.