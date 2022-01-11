Windies-Ireland ODIs to continue but T20 cancelled

- SUREASH CHOLAI

THE WEST Indies-Ireland three-match One Day International (ODI) series will resume on Thursday at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, but the scheduled T20 International has been scrapped, according to a media release from Cricket West Indies on Tuesday.

The second ODI was postponed on Tuesday due to covid cases and injuries among the touring Irish team.

That match will now be played on Thursday and the final ODI will be contested on Sunday – both at Sabina Park.

"As a consequence the one-off CG Insurance T20 International has been cancelled to allow for this revised schedule and to avoid impact on the teams’ travel plans and subsequent fixtures," the media release said.

"These ODI matches form part of the ICC ODI Super League with both teams having the opportunity to win points to be one of the top seven teams, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup."

The third ODI was due to take place on Friday, and the lone T20 on Sunday.

Last Saturday, the West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series after a 24-run win at Sabina.