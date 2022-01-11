TRHA makes new staff appointments

File photo: Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has announced staff appointments.

In a press release on Tuesday, the authority said Dr Victor Wheeler and Dr Nathaniel Duke have been appointed medical chiefs of staff at the Scarborough and Roxborough Hospitals respectively. Michelle Garcia will serve as the interim general manager – human resources.

All three appointments were made on January 3.

Garth Alexander has been appointed interim general manager – operations with effect from December 23. Angell Second-Ali has been appointed to act as CEO. Her appointment was made on January 4 and will end on January 31.