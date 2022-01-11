Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 219

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 219 after an unvaccinated person died of complications of the virus overnight.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said there are 31 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 1,390 active cases.

The division said 34 patients are hospitalised, one of whom is partially vaccinated. It added six of the patients are fully vaccinated and 27 are unvaccinated. There are 4,536 recovered patients.