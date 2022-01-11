THA, UK to collaborate on health issues

British High Commissioner Harriet Cross, right, presents a gift to Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael during a courtesy visit at the division in Scarborough on Tuesday. - THA

THA Secretary of Health Dr Faith BYisrael has agreed to collaborate with the British High Commission on covid19 and other health matters affecting the island. The agreement came during UK envoy Harriet Cross's courtesy call to the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection on Tuesday in Scarborough.

The division said the discussions were meant to further open the doors to health opportunities and best practices between the people of Tobago and the United Kingdom.

Cross said the objective of the visit was to understand some of the priorities and challenges that the island faces socially, and with the management of the covid19 pandemic.

Cross said, "Tobago is a very important part of our geography, as many of our British citizens visit every year…Tourism, health and the protection of those persons are every important to us.

"You (Tobago), are also very much part of the picture in terms of our priorities on health, border security and trade investment, and we want you to know that we are always thinking about Tobago.”

The division said BYisrael shared details of the health sector in Tobago, with particular mention of the THA's covid19 pandemic response, its management and new treatment protocols being explored.

The division said, "Cross also identified some strategies like the test and trace initiative in which the United Kingdom was dealing with the covid19 pandemic, and there was...consensus (on) opportunities to work together to share ideas and develop programmes for future development."

BYisrael welcomed the idea of collaboration between the British High Commission and the THA.

“Tobago has its unique challenges and unique wants that we must take into account…We welcome the additional help or assistance, and would love to continue this relationship,” BYisrael said.

Also present at the courtesy visit were the division's assistant secretary, Sonny Craig; Shelly Trim, administrator; and Dr Crystal Benjamin, programme co-ordinator, Family Development.