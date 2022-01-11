Teen dead another wounded after San Juan shooting

File photo

A shooting in San Juan on Monday afternoon led to the death of one man and another being wounded.

Police said officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force received reports of a shooting on Shende Street, Sunshine Avenue, at around 3.10 pm and went to the area where they found Shakeem Marshall, 19, bleeding in a yard from gunshot wounds.

Police also found an 18-year-old man bleeding nearby.

Police took both men to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Marshall was declared dead.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

No motive has yet been established for the murder.