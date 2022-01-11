Stephan Alexander wins elite category as road cycling returns

(FILE) Team Raiders' Adam Alexander placed second, on Sunday, at the TT Cycling Federation's 2022 Road Keep Fit One. -

STEPHAN Alexander won the TT Cycling Federation 2022 Road Keep Fit One on Sunday, an event which marked the return of local road cycling since the covid19 pandemic began in March 2022.

Cyclists made the trek from the Mucurapo Foreshore to Couva, before returning to the foreshore.

Alexander of the Raiders Cycle and Multisport Club won the event, followed by his club-mates Adam Alexander and Liam Trepte.

Daniel Pereira of Southclaine finished fourth and the Raiders pair of Ako Kellar and Phillip Clarke ended fifth and sixth respectively.

Cyclists also competed in the elite women’s, junior women, junior men, masters 40-49, masters 50-59, masters 60-69 and juvenile category.

Kanika Paul-Payne of PSL Cycling Club claimed the top spot in the elite women’s category.

Phoebe Sandy of Madonna Wheelers grabbed first place in the junior women’s category and Raul Garcia was the winner in the junior men’s division.

In the juvenile category, Titus Bharat of PSL snatched gold and was followed by Southclaine’s Dave Cooper.

Pharmaco threw support behind the event.

OTHER RESULTS

Masters 40-49

Colin Wilson – The Braves

Ramkaran Beharry – Heatwave

Godswin George – Raiders

Masters 50-59

Roger Simon – Raiders

Sergio Marquez-Pita – Heatwave

Adam Monsterrin – Raiders

Masters 60-69

Ronald Crooks – Raiders