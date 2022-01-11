Soca Warriors in line to face Boliva

In this Aug 25, 2020 file photo, men's U17 head coach Angus Eve speaks with the media outside the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

THE Trinidad and Tobago football team could be playing their first international game for 2022 this month, with a friendly match away to Bolivia, according to a story on the website Premier Sports Bolivia.

According to the report, talks with the TT Football Association (TTFA) are “about to end in a positive way and the official announcement is likely to be made shortly.”

The friendly match could take place between January 19 and 24. Trinidad and Tobago, under the guidance of coach Angus Eve, last played an international game during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup last July, a month after they were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone qualifiers.

Bolivia are preparing for a pair of CONMEBOL (South American zone) qualifiers against Venezuela (January 28) and Chile (February 1).