Servant of people

THE EDITOR: The president, executive and members of the Aranguez United Farmers Association (AUFA) extends heartfelt condolences to the family of former minister of agriculture and Member of Parliament for Princes Town, Reeza Mohammed.

Mohammed headed the ministry during the Basdeo Panday administration, 1995-2000. He is remember for his hard work and determination, taking agriculture forward at a time when oil was at its lowest in decades.

Mohammed is also credited with keeping afloat a declining Caroni (1979) Ltd. During his tenure not a single job was lost.

TT has lost both a statesman and a servant of the people.

SATYANAND MAHARAJ

president, AUFA