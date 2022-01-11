Probe into pharmacist's murder ongoing

Pharmacist David Rahaman, 47, was shot dead outside of his Hyderabad, St James, home on Saturday night. PHOTO COURTESY RAHAMAN FAMILY -

Police are continuing their investigation into the murder of St James pharmacist David Samuel Rahaman.

An unknown gunman shot Rahaman several times in his car on January 8.

A police report said Rahaman, 47, was reversing his car out of the driveway of his Hyderabad Street, St James home around 8 pm when a man walked up and fired several shots at him through the front windshield.

During the attack, Rahaman drove his car through the front wall of a neighbour's house.

Neighbours who heard the gunshots called the ambulance and Rahaman was taken to the Port of Spain General

Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Contacted for an update, police said the investigation is ongoing and there have been no new developments. They were also unable to say if they have any information that could soon lead to the arrest of any suspect.

In an interview with Newsday on Sunday Andrew Rahaman, brother of the victim, described the crime situation in TT as out of control. He said the family was shocked and couldn't find a solid reason as to why someone would want to kill their relative.