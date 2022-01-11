One carjacker dead, other still on the run

One of the two men involved in a carjacking on Monday in Union Hall, San Fernando, has died.

The other is still on the run.

On Monday afternoon, the carjackers stole the car at gunpoint. But their escape was thwarted when police intercepted the car on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

There was a shootout, in which one car thief was shot. He was taken to Couva Hospital.

The other disappeared into the bushes next to the hospital, which resulted in an hours-long search.

While police did not reveal the identity of the car thievess, they confirmed to Newsday on Tuesday that the one taken to hospital died on arrival. The other remains on the loose despite Monday’s search.