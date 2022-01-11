Omicron patient interviewed by police

File photo.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’s first covid19 omicron patient provided police with a series of statements at the Maloney police station on Saturday.

Newsday understands the woman, Jonelle John, who revealed her identity to CNC3 last week, was questioned extensively by police after she completed her state quarantine.

Newsday was also told John was at the station with her attorney Siddiq Manzano from approximately 9 am to 4 pm Saturday.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is reported as saying investigators are expected to complete their investigations within the week. The police are expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice on whether any charges are to be laid against John.

Investigations are being led by ACP Williams.

On December 13, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the first omicron case in TT had been found in a woman who left New York on December 9 and entered the country through Panama.

He said she was allowed to board the flight in New York despite having a positive test. She presented to local authorities a negative antigen test which she took in Panama.

Deyalsingh said 14 passengers had to be quarantined as a result of her actions.

The sample was retrieved on December 10, and the findings were presented on the evening of December 11.

The penalty for falsifying information on a TTravelPass is six months in prison and a fine of $350,000 or six months’ imprisonment upon summary conviction.

In her interview with CNC3, John said she was not a reckless person and committed no crime.