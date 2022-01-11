Noiseless fireworks

THE EDITOR: Allowing only noiseless fireworks would be the answer for our ever growing problem. After all, is it not the spectacular effects in the sky that is the main enjoyment in fireworks? Not the noise? And big money will still be made, which after all is the main reason for it.

One city in Italy is already making it mandatory and no doubt others will too. So why can’t we follow suit and aspire and achieve to be First World status.

Of course it would mean dumping whatever old stock is leftover, but there shouldn’t be too much left judging from how much was used on Old Year’s night.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook