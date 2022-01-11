Nalis’ online learning series returns

File photo: The National Library

The National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) Educational Library Services Division (ELSD) will continue its Navigating Online Learning Series in 2022.

A media release said this free, educational online series, which was officially launched in June 2021, encompasses digital and information literacy, targeting primary and secondary school students. The aim of this series is to assist students in developing their research skills and navigating the online environment through informative and interactive sessions using the Zoom platform.

To be facilitated by Nalis’ staff, the upcoming episodes will include: How to use Google Classroom for students and parents; how to use the internet effectively to find information; plagiarism; referencing and citations; locating and accessing information; netiquette.

Episodes will also look at succeeding in the online environment; cybersafety; introduction to Microsoft Office: Word and PowerPoint; Introduction to Zoom and Edmodo e-learning platforms and introduction to Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams e-learning platforms.

Anyone who wants to participate in the upcoming sessions can contact ELSD at elsd.outreach@nalis.gov.tt or call 612-3589 Ext: 2101 and 2105 for more information.