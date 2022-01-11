FashionTT gears up for Miami trade mission

FashionTT takes on GVC, Trade Missions and 4th Edition LookBook

The TT Fashion Company Ltd (FashionTT) said it continue to work to put local designers on the global runway.

FashionTT launched a website and social media campaign for the designers in the Global Value Chain (GVC) tier of its Value Chain Investment Programme (VCIP) last month. It also co-ordinated a Miami, Florida Trade Mission and launched the fourth edition of its LookBook.

In a media release it said TT’s fashion industry is on the cusp of international expansion. Local designers are prepared to transition from small-scale export to larger opportunities selling to buyers’ boutiques, agents and large online retailers, the release said.

FashionTT said through its efforts, the GVC designers are in the position to fulfil larger global business orders. The 11 designers were selected by an international expert panel with the capability and capacity to compete in the international fashion industry: They are The 1ndividual Aesthetic, The Cloth, Meiling, Charu Lochan Dass, Heather Jones, J Angelique, Claudia Pegus, The Hideout Clothing, Genesis Swimwear, Neha Karina and Ecliff Elie. Their profiles will be available on the website FashionTT launched.

The GVC programme’s duration for each cohort is three years in order for the selected companies to effectively build buyer relationships and gain sustainable sales. Designers are given the opportunity to gain market access in over seven territories annually. As part of this export support and market penetration drive, support will be provided to the designers to participate in virtual trade missions for the purpose of outsourcing supply of textiles, production and direct B2B meetings with potential buyers.

To achieve this, FashionTT has formed an official partnership with sister state agency, exporTT through a memorandum of co-operation. ExporTT will support FashionTT in the research, execution of virtual trade mission, financial support for the selection of an in-market consultant, post mission follows-up and information dissemination, the release said.

FashionTT will be supporting GVC designers with export activity and is co-ordinating a Miami, Florida Trade Mission in collaboration with exporTT and the Ministry of Trade and Industry under the Export Booster Initiative. The trade mission will take place in February.

FashionTT launched the fourth edition of its LookBook last month via IG Live on Instagram (@fashionoftt). In this edition, it focuses on the 11 GVC designers, as well as other industry stalwarts, including Prof Andrew Ramroop, who is featured on the cover. FashionTT also features a spread from attorney Jagdeo Singh adorned in a classic Maurice Sedwell double-breasted suit, illustrating the impeccable bespoke craftsmanship synonymous with the brand, the release said.

Lisa-Marie Daniel, general manager, FashionTT said:

“FashionTT has been working vigorously to fulfil our mandate of stimulating and facilitating export activities for the local fashion industry. We are thrilled to work alongside such amazing local designers, as well as international business consultants, to ensure that our country’s aesthetic and talent are getting the opportunities to bloom and grow beyond our shores. We are also excited to showcase our GVC designers, and other titans in the local fashion industry, in the fourth edition of the LookBook, ”

The LookBook can be viewed online at www.fashiontt.co.tt/lookbook.

To keep up-to-date with FashionTT, follow the Facebook and Instagram pages: @fashionoftt.

