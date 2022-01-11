Culture Minister: No decision on Carnival 2022 yet

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell.

NO decision has been made about staging Carnival 2022. No budget has been determined relative to staging Carnival either.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell made these statements in the Senate on Tuesday as he replied to a question from Opposition Senator Damian Lyder.

He said the ministry is holding discussions with the National Carnival Commission, Pan Trinbago, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation and other stakeholders.

After several discussions and reviewing proposals from stakeholders in the context of the rapidly changing circumstances caused by the covid19 pandemic, especially the emergence of new variants and increased levels of infections and hospitalisation, Mitchell said, "No firm decision has as yet been taken regarding the hosting of Carnival-type activities in 2022."

He was optimistic there would be a decision in the near future.

In terms of a budget, Mitchell said, "No budget estimate has been identified at this time for the hosting of Carnival type activities in 2022."

Senate President Christine Kangaloo disallowed Lyder's question about any entities being promised any type of financial sponsorship from Government or any other state agency for Carnival.

In response to another question from Lyder, Mitchell said the idea of predetermined, pre-approved covid19 safe-zone venues for Carnival has been discussed in the consultations with stakeholders.

She also rejected a call from Lyder to Mitchell to condemn a statement made last year by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi that 2022 will see "the mother of all carnivals."