A glimmer of hope for pan in 2022

- SteffonDouglas Nylo Intern

THE EDITOR: What I love about TT is the way we historically embrace each other’s traditions and culture to make one national identity. We are Trinidadians/Tobagonians and our national instrument is the steel pan.

Though the pan originally came from an Afrocentric background and was dominated by male Afro-Trinidadians (a status quo that is quickly changing), it was always financially supported by the local white, Syrian and Indian businessmen.

Though some may debate that it was strictly out of financial gain through branding to advertise their products, I have been around enough businessmen to know it goes beyond that. Something is in their national DNA that yearns to see the development of the instrument so they put their money where their mouths (figuratively speaking) are.

Jam Yuh Set, In De Rama competition is the only Carnival pan event thus far, from January 7 to February 27. The semi-finals and finals will be on the WACK 90.1 virtual platform and every weekend the audience would determine if the band featured moves forward to the next rounds.

To bring that information in context to the topic, we must say a special thanks to Mohammed’s Bookstore and Caribbean Tutorial Publishing Company Ltd, both companies owned by Michael Mohammed. He is not a pannist or involved in the instrument in any way but he has a passion for preserving and promoting national identity and he understands that the steel pan is an integral facet of that.

Mohammed and the management of Pan Moving Forward are already in discussion regarding having a second competition on a larger scale. He should be recognised as a true patriot and hero for the pan community for 2022.

Through the efforts of Mohammed and Pan Moving Forward, the pan movement is now seeing a glimmer of hope after two years of darkness. We pan people love TT because we all contribute to our cultural landscape in whatever way God allows us to.

AQUIL ARRINDELL

president