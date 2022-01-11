20 deaths, 543 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

SOME 20 more people died from covid19, while 543 more became infected with the virus (based on samples taken between Wednesday and Monday), said the Ministry of Health’s update for Tuesday. The country now has 16,221 active cases.

Since March 2020, some 3,102 people have died from covid19.

In all, 97,897 people became infected, of whom 78,574 recovered. Some 526,349 people have been tested, including 231,940 at private facilities.

There are now 479 people in hospital, 137 in step-down facilities, 56 in state quarantine facilities, and 15,062 in home self-isolation.

Regarding vaccination, some 671,883 people had the first of a two-dose regime, and 624,963 the second dose. Some 50,867 people had a single-dose regime.

Otherwise, 92,466 people have had a booster.

The ministry said data from July 22-December 22 showed 86 per cent of patients in the parallel health-care system had not been fully vaccinated, (that is, 9,607 were unvaccinated compared to 1,570 vaccinated.) The update said out of 3,102 deaths, some 175 victims were fully vaccinated. It said 48.3 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Some 675,830 people are fully vaccinated, while 724,170 people are not fully-vaccinated which means they are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Previously, Newsday had cited Monday's "not fully vaccinated" figure of 725,382 people, but had incorrectly stated as the people having taken a first dose.

As of Monday, 670,713 people had taken a first dose and 624,093 a second dose, while 50,525 had a single-dose regime.