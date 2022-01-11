18th omicron case found in Trinidad and Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

ANOTHER person has been found with the omicron strain of covid19 bringing the total number of people detected with this variant to 18, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

"The case had no history of recent travel but was in contact with recently-returned travellers, approximately one week before the onset of symptoms.

"As a result of the positive covid19 result, the patient has been isolated and will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with covid19 variants of concern are met."

Contacts of the newest omicron case have been quarantined, the ministry said.

"The presence of the omicron variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies."

The ministry said WHO has said the omicron variant has been identified in 149 countries, with research suggesting it is more easily spread than previous variants, although more details are needed on its effect on victims.

The ministry reminded the population of the importance of being vaccinated against covid19 as soon as possible, and urged people to follow protocols such as mask wearing, keeping one's distance and washing/sanitising hands.