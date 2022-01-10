West Indies suffer 108-run loss in World Cup warm-up

West Indies Under-19 player Matthew Nandu raises his bat after completing his half century against India in an Under-19 World Cup warm-up match against India at Providence, Guyana, on Sunday. PHOTO CWI - CWI

WEST Indies Under-19s suffered a humiliating 108-run defeat to India in an International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup warm-up match at Providence in Guyana, on Sunday.

The teams are preparing for the 2022 Under-19 World Cup which bowls off on Friday in the West Indies. Matches will be played in Trinidad, Guyana, St Kitts and Antigua.

The venues in Trinidad which will be used are Queen’s Park Oval, Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The tournament ends on February 5.

Batting first, India scored an impressive 278/6 in 50 overs.

Nishant Sindhu cracked an unbeaten 78 off 76 deliveries to propel India to the competitive total.

Earlier in the innings, Yash Dhull hit 52 and Aaradhya Yadav contributed 42.

Fast bowler Johann Layne was the chief destroyer for West Indies with 3/51 in eight overs.

In reply, West Indies failed to put on solid partnerships and were dismissed for 170 in 43 overs. It could have been worse for West Indies, but Layne and McKenny Clarke added 31 runs for the last wicket.

Layne was the final batsman dismissed for 33.

Opener Matthew Nandu showed form, but batted slowly in his knock of 52 off 101 balls.

Kaushal Tambe and Manav Parakh made life difficult for the West Indies batsmen. Tambe grabbed 3/30 in five overs and Parakh took 3/34 in ten overs.

West Indies will play Australia in Group D in their opening match at Providence, at 10 am, on Friday.

India will face South Africa in Group B at Providence, on Saturday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

INDIA 278/6 (50 overs) (Nishant Sindhu 78 not out, Yash Dhull 52, Aaradhya Yadav 42; Johann Layne 3/51) vs WEST INDIES 170 (43 overs) (Matthew Nandu 52, J Layne 33; Kaushal Tambe 3/30, Manav Parakh 3/34, Garv Sangwan 2/18, Aneeshwar Gautam 2/37) India won by 108 runs