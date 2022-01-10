Shamarh Brooks elated with 93, but wanted debut ton for Windies

West Indies' Shamarh Brooks - CWI Media

WEST Indies batter Shamarh Brooks was devastated he could not score a hundred in his One Day International (ODI) debut against Ireland at Sabina Park in Jamaica, on Saturday. However, he was satisfied to contribute a significant score which led West Indies to a 24-run victory in the first of three ODIs at Sabina Park.

Brooks and captain Kieron Pollard joined forces with West Indies tottering on 62/4 in the 19th over.

The pair added 155 runs for the fifth wicket, before Pollard fell for 69. Brooks fell just short of a century when he was given out leg before to Mark Adair for 93.

The right-hander faced 89 deliveries and struck nine fours and three sixes.

In reply, Ireland were dismissed for 245 in 49.1 overs.

“Words can’t express (how badly I wanted to get the century), but at the end of the day it was my first game and I am still happy with the score that I got,” Brooks told Cricket West Indies media.

“It is just unfortunate that I did not get those three figures.”

Brooks said he tried to keep his composure when he got into the nineties.

“I would not say I panicked in the nervous nineties.”

Brooks said some people may have felt he was being cautious as he approached the century, but he said “it is a learning curve at this level and I will take this one on the chin and look to grow from strength to strength.”

Speaking about what he can contribute in white ball cricket, Brooks said, “I think for me it comes down to being able to rotate the strike in terms of the middle overs. We have always produced guys who can hit the ball over the rope, so for me it is just to really come in and play my part in the middle overs especially like today in a situation where we lost early wickets and get the innings going again and just continue and flurry at the back end.”

Brooks tried to settle down at the crease with West Indies in a spot of bother.

“For me it was just assessing the conditions. Having seen that the Ireland guys were very consistent with their lines and lengths and the ball was still shaping around it was just for me to give myself some time to get in…it was just about getting in and picking up the pace of the wicket and what the ball was doing.”

West Indies and Ireland will play in the second ODI, on Tuesday.