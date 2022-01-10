Kennya Cordner scores winner for Fenerbache

Trinidad and Tobago's Kennya Cordner - DAVID REID

TT women’s senior footballer Kennya Cordner scored a late winner for Fenerbache in the Turkey Kadinlar Super League, on Sunday.

Fomget GSK had a 1-0 advantage at half-time after scoring in the 44th minute.

Fenerbache found the equaliser in the 76th minute, before Tobagonian Cordner scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Cordner, who came on as a substitute, was not allowed to train or play for more than a week after contracting covid19.

On Facebook, Cordner said, “MonstaMentality after having covid not doing anything for nine days, came off the bench and scored the winning goal. God is so good.”

Cordner, 33, signed with Fenerbache in November after leaving Norwegian club IL Sandviken.