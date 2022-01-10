CAL awaiting permission to resume flights to Suriname

Caribbean Airlines Ltd plane - File photo

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) is awaiting word from authorities in Suriname to resume flights there. The airline gave this comment in a statement on Monday after Suriname Transport Minister Albert Jubithana made comments about CAL in an online news report earlier in the day,

In that report, Jubithana said, "As long as CAL does not fix its issues with its passengers and the travel agencies, it will not receive permission from me to resume operation. Suriname is a country where rules apply and order prevails.”

The report claimed that late last year, CAL began announcing the resumption of flights to several of its destinations but has so far not yet responded to the Jubithana's allegation.

The report also said since since Suriname re-opened its airspace and regular flights have resumed last year, several international airlines have resumed their operations, but CAL has not yet received permission to resume flights to Suriname.

In its statement, the state-owned airline said, "Caribbean Airlines has filed all of the necessary paperwork with the authorities and is awaiting feedback."

Jubithana listed Copa Airlines as one of the international air carriers that resumed flights to Suriname. He said CAL is asking to resume flights between the Zanderij and Piarco International airports on January 18.