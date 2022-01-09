St Helena couple kidnapped

Police on patrol - File photo

Police from various divisions and units are working to try and find a St Helena couple who were kidnapped on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Natine Maraj, 62, and his wife Mattie Maraj, 54, left their home at around 5.30 pm in a silver Ford Focus to go to a plot of land they own along Three Bs Drive, Piarco.

Relatives reported they received a call from a stranger about an hour later demanding cash for their safe release.

Relatices called the police and officers from the Northern and Central Divisions went to the scene.

Police from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit are also investigating the matter.

Newsday visited the couple's St Helena home on Sunday to speak with relatives but no one was at home.

Contacted for comment, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said he could not reveal much about the investigation.

"All I can tell you at this time is we are dealing with a kidnapping."