Police sergeant held for missing rifle, released

Barataria Police Station File photo -

A police sergeant assigned to the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) who was detained by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau last week, was on Saturday released on instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The officer was among 11 others who were arrested in connection with the disappearance of a galil rifle on Christmas Eve.

The sergeant was arrested on January 3 while on duty.

One sergeant, one corporal and eight constables of the San Juan Sub-Station were detained by PSB officers. It was reported that on Christmas Eve an officer was said to have gone to a location in El Socorro where he placed the weapon, with two magazines, and left. Upon returning sometime later the weapon and ammunition were missing. A search of a supermarket in El Socorro was conducted in hopes of finding the missing weapon but the Galil rifle was not found. Several people were questioned and CCTV footage from businesses in the area were taken by investigators. A $100,000 reward is being offered by the police service for recovery of the missing rifle.

In an interview on Sunday, attorney Lyndon Leu, who is representing the sergeant’s interests, said the decision to release his client was the only one the DPP could have made. Leu said his client “vehemently and steadfastly” denied any wrongdoing relating to the missing weapon.

He said he is expected to hold discussions with his client soon to determine his legal options.

When the 11 officers were arrested, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob aid not because the officers were detained meant they were going to be charged.

At the time, he said investigations were on-going and were above board.

The reward is being offered to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of anyone harbouring the rifle and two fully loaded magazines. Anyone with information can contact 483-1170-4. Jacob said the main aim of the police was to retrieve the rifle.