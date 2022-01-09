Kiana Ferreira, 11, masters baking from sweetbread to cakes

Kiana Ferreira has cookies packaged to sell at at her home in Chaguanas. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Growing up, Kiana Ferreira always thought she wanted to be a doctor but that all changed last year, as she fell more in love with baking.

For as long she could remember, Kiana said she has been baking with her uncle, and the fond memories are near to her heart.

Last July, Kiana challenged herself to learn how to bake professionally by enrolling in an online baking and pastry-making course with Sinoet’s Cakes, Cuisine and Catering.

Kiana, 11, told Newsday Kids, “I wanted to be a doctor but as I get more into baking, I want to be a chef.”

When Newsday Kids caught up with Kiana on Thursday, she was whipping up tasty treats at her Chaguanas home. Every week, she bakes to sharpen her skills and it is working.

“By practising, I’ve improved a lot. I used to make box cakes but now I can make cakes from scratch.

“Before, I always used to have my mummy and my uncle (in the kitchen with me) but now I’ve gotten used to doing things by myself.”

Apart from cakes, Kiana can bake sweetbread, different types of bread and a variety of pastries like cheese puffs.

Recently, she decided to challenge herself even more by starting her very own business, Kiana’s Delight.

Kiana explained that people always complimented her baked goods and called them delightful, so the name was a no-brainer.

She added, “People used to come, and they used to taste my sweetbread and like it, so I decided to sell.

“I sell my stuff to my cousins, some of my mum’s friends, some of my friends and a shop (nearby) buys some of my stuff and resells.”

Being an entrepreneur has been an eye-opening experience for Kiana, with people cancelling orders being one of the things she’s had to get most accustomed to.

A standard four student at Lendore Village Hindu Primary School in Enterprise, Kiana said her friends and teachers have been supportive of her business and love for baking. Classes remain online owing to the pandemic.

“I would tell other children to bake because it’s a very nice thing to do and they could be able to open their own business, as well to make lots of money.”

Kiana also has a love for drawing and incorporates her skills in her baking from time to time.

She’s drawn patterns like flowers, hearts and polka dots on her cakes.

To relax, Kiana plays video games like Roblox, Minecraft and Piano Tiles.

Kiana’s mom, Kurlene Davis, is proud of her dedication to baking and supports her dreams of being a chef.

“Kiana bakes when she’s on her lunch break and after lessons. If she has an order for a particular day, she’ll do it after school.

“I’m very proud of her and she’s already making a contribution to the household.”