Cool Cat cage birds in Sian’s Gold Sprint

Cool Cat, after winning the Sian's Gold Sprint at the Santa Rosa Race Park, Arima on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

COOL CAT swept past the pair of birds, Lady Bird and Super Bird, to win the Sian’s Gold Sprint on Saturday, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This was the feature race in the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2022 season’s opener.

Lady Bird, ridden by Nigel Flavenney, moved ahead of her six rivals from the off, in this 1,100-metre race on the turf track. Super Bird, with Brian Boodramsingh aboard, kept pace, but pre-race favourite General JN was struggling to keep up, under sunny conditions at Arima.

Lady Bird managed to keep a handy lead heading into the final bend, but Cool Cat and Super Bird decided to put Lady Bird to the test.

Cool Cat, ridden by Kiran Razack, waited until 100 metres to go before he decided to increase the tempo, and he slid in between the leaders and coolly cruised past the finish line, in a time of one minute 4.4 seconds.

Super Bird and Lady Bird were second and third respectively, followed by Signal Note, Early Bird, General JN and Khaleesi.

The top jockey on Saturday was Ronald ‘Tiger’ Ali with two victories, while trainer Michael Lutchman also registered a pair of wins on the day.

The ARC 2022 Race Day Two is set for January 22, with the Midsummer Classic, pushed back from 2021, expected to be staged.