19 new covid19 deaths, 397 cases recorded

Photo courtesy CDC.

A young adult male is among the 19 new covid19 deaths reported on Sunday. This brings the death toll to date to 3,066. A total of 397 new cases were recorded from samples taken between Monday and Saturday, 11 of which were from Tobago.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were 11 elderly men, four elderly women, three middle-aged women, and one young adult male. It said nine of these people had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, asthma, dementia, kidney disease, and a history of strokes. Four people each had only one comorbidity, while six people had no known comorbidities.

It said the number of active cases is now 16,125, of which 1,456 were in Tobago. Since March 2020, there have been 96,952 cases of covid19, of which 77,761 have recovered.

There are 445 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 115 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 24 in the intensive care unit and 17 in the high dependency unit. There are five people in the ICU in Tobago. There are 57 people at the Caura Hospital, 53 at the Augustus Long Hospital, three at the St Ann’s Hospital, 68 at the Arima General Hospital, 79 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 43 at the St James Medical Complex, 22 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 137 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 41 at UWI Debe, 25 at UTT Valsayn, 28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 25 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva field hospital, 16 at the Tacarigua Facility, and two in Tobago.

There are 53 people in state quarantine facilities, of which 27 are in Tobago, and 15,146 people in home self-isolation, including 1,422 in Tobago. There are 233 recovered community cases and 83 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 670,618, of which 24,691 were from Tobago.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 624,024, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 50,506.

There are 674,530 people who have been fully vaccinated out of an eligible 1.1 million people, while 725,470 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 48.2 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

A total of 90,134 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The ministry said that 86.0 per cent or 9,607 of 11,177 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to December 22.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 524,833, of which 231,940 were done at private facilities and 292,893 were done at public facilities.