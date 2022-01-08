UTC executive joins Guardian Media as managing director

Dr Karrian Hepburn Malcolm -

Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) executive Dr Karrian Hepburn Malcolm joins Guardian Media Ltd as its managing director, replacing Brandon Khan who resigns as of February 28.

In notices Friday, both companies announced the changes in management. Malcolm, UTC's vice president, sales and service, steps down from the financial institution, also as February 28 and takes up her position at Guardian Media on March 1. In separate statements, the companies thanked their outgoing executives, with Guardian Media welcoming Malcolm on board.

UTC's profile on Malcolm chronicles a 15-year career in strategic and financial planning, marketing and sales, designing and implementing policies and procedures, customer relationship management, compliance as it relates to anti-money laundering, know your customer-related matters, and people leadership.

It said she is a licensed broker with the TT Securities and Exchange Commission, was a licensed trader with the TT Stock Exchange (TTSE) and is a holder of a mutual funds licence from the Institute of Canadian Bankers.

She holds an MBA in general management and a BSc in management studies and public administration from The University of the West Indies. She also has training in business support services, audit, credit risk management and operations shared services.

At UTC, she's responsible for managing its customer relationships and service touchpoints across the corporation, which includes the investment centres, advisory services, contact centres and card services.

Khan was appointed Guardian Media's MD on July 1, 2020. He previously served as deputy managing director and held several management positions during his 30-year career at Guardian Media, previously Trinidad Publishing Co Ltd.

In recent financial results, the media house reported $29 million in revenue for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, and a profit of $200,000, after a loss of $2.8 million in the second quarter. It reported year-to-date revenues of $73 million, down nine per cent from $80 million for the same period in 2020.