"Time for creative archive"

LeRoy Clarke. MARK LYNDERSAY -

THE EDITOR: As a Trinidadian living abroad, I urge the Government to establish a creative archive to keep alive and educate our people about nationals who have excelled in their field of expertise. The history and contribution should be stated in history books and taught to our children at primary and secondary school and also stated on social media.

The recent loss of Anthony Williams, distinguished pannist, was highlighted in a letter by Henry Palmer headed "Erect statute of pan genius Williams" – one of the many articles written about Williams.

There are many more nationals who have excelled in their field, both alive and deceased. I name a few as examples:

Winnifred Atwell, pianist – Ivory and Steel produced with Tony Williams and Pan Am Jet North Stars.

Janine De Bique, soprano

Anthony Cheerie, actor

LeRoy Clarke, visual artist

Althea McNish, textile designer

Len Woodley, QC

Sir Horace Ove, filmmaker, photographer, painter and writer – recently knighted in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

We have done extremely well nationally and internationally.

Perhaps the Government and private individuals should form a working group to set up the creative archive. Funding will be essential – maybe government grants and private donations.

The proposed group should liaise with the past students of St Mary’s College who have set up a group and implemented a forum of past alumni and other distinguished nationals who have excelled in their field to educate past and present students.

MARGARET A FORDHAM

via e-mail