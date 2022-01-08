Steady flow of people at SAPA vaxx site

People wait for their turn to get the covid19 vaccine at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando on Saturday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

On Saturday, a steady stream of people trickled to get their covid19 jabs at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando.

The turnout was not as high as during the week when the mass vaccination site saw long lines.

When Sunday Newsday visited, security officers and South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) staffers guided people to stand in different lines under tents to fill out forms, before allowing them inside the building.

As a man was leaving, he said, "Everything went smooth. I came for the booster and got it quickly without any issues whatsoever."

A family from Grand Chemin in, Moruga was also on the site, but for the Pfizer vaccine. A woman, who did not give her name, said she came with her children who are US citizens.

She added, "I am their mother, and they must be vaccinated to be able to travel to the US. We went to the Moruga health centre (in Grand Chemin), but it does not have the Pfizer vaccines. So, we came here."

Vaccines, the first and second doses, are available at health centres in the region.

Apart from SAPA in the SWRHA region, the booster is also available at the Debe health centre and the South West Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Point Fortin.

People who got their second dose between July 1 and 9 got the booster on Saturday. People in this group can continue to get it from Monday-Saturday.