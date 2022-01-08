Show more compassion to the elderly

THE EDITOR: For many of us, aging begins at 50 while most of us 60 plus are likely to enter the elderly zone. Once we begin collecting a pension and experience multiple chronic conditions, we frequently seek a doctor’s advice. While some engage in physical activity in order to handle their journey, everyone has the responsibility to offer assistance. Aged mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles most times face their task with a smile.

However, I would like all banking officials to be a little more compassionate to the elderly, especially during their usual visits to the banks. In spite of fears of the covid19 virus or shortage of staff, bank officials should designate staff members and security to meet the elderly in the car park. Too many times I have seen them struggling to enter the bank.

Remember, getting old is a natural process and the elderly are the backbone of the family. All they want is support, love, a little hello and some care. In every community elderly citizens need attention and companionship. They have survived many years of shaping many lives.

The world is a cycle and we all should say a prayer and bless them.

GREGORY J NEPTUNE

Tacarigua