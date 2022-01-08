Seven hurt in cross-median highway collision at Claxton Bay

The wrecked seven-seaster vehicle under the Claxton Bay flyover. -

A head-on collision on the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Claxton Bay left several people injured on Saturday afternoon.

Southern Division police did not disclose the names of the victims but confirmed that at least seven people were injured. They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The crash happened at around 2.30 pm on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway under the Claxton Bay flyover after a wagon on the southbound lane crossed the grass median and collided with the seven-seater, used mainly by taxis.

Police said they were still trying to confirm the circumstances of the crash and the identities of the injured.

Videos circulating on social media show four people, almost motionless, two lying on the road and two on the side of the road while the highway was blocked off.

The driver of the wagon was trapped in his seat and fire officers of the Mon Repos station had to use hydraulic cutting tools to free him.

St Margaret’s police and officers from the Highway Patrol Unit were also on the scene.

The crash caused a massive pile-up as police temporarily closed off part of the highway.

Investigations are ongoing.