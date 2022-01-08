Root crops way to go for achieving food security

Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: Food security is a subject that evidently holds no interest for the Government. When next you find yourself in a grocery, invest 60 seconds in a search for locally grown/produced food. The conclusion you must come to from this brief exercise is really scary. We in TT are at the end of the supply chain not just for shoes and automobile parts, but for food as well.

Thus the news that the Root and Tuber Producers Association has not given up on its initiative to ease the nation's sorry dependence on imported food is very welcome.

Its leader, Ramdeo Boondoo, says that since 2016 his organisation has made serious proposals to Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat and, indeed, to Prime Minister Rowley (no neophyte farmer himself) but have received no support or encouragement.

Further, Boondoo says the human and physical resources – the farmers and the land – are available to begin producing cassava, yam, sweet potato and banana as gluten-free flour substitutes.

TT is on a downward spiral in many regards, but here is a tangible solution to a critical national problem. Many members of the association have grown discouraged over the years, but they will no doubt return to the group, bringing their brother and sister farmers if this project only receives public and private support.

The Prime Minister might, in his inimitable manner, lead the way by diverting his agricultural efforts away from dubious animal protein production (for reasons of good health and the environment) to production of roots and tubers to feed the nation, save foreign exchange, reduce food miles, and make TT more food secure.

A BLADE

via e-mail