Nestle to increase prices on some brands

Nestle milk drinks. The company has announced prices will be increased on some of its brands. - FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

Consumers can expect to see price increases on some Nestle brands, beginning this month. The company said the price increase percentages will average in the single digits.

In a release, corporate communications head Siti Jones Gordon said the price increases would include imported and locally manufactured products.

“These adjustments are a result of global increases in transport, supply chain, raw and packaging materials which includes the well-known surge on commodities. Prices are being adjusted with the objective of minimising the impact on our consumers.”

Speaking to Newsday on Friday, Jones Gordon said the increases are a result of the increasing cost of commodities.

“We really are trying to reduce the impact on our consumers as far as possible, so that the price increases, while they will be applied across our portfolio – not all items, but across different categories within our portfolio – they will all be, on average, single-digit percentage increases. We have hundreds of items in our portfolio, so yes, we are having increases across the portfolio. We don’t list them specifically or individually, but our consumers can expect to see, on some of the items they normally purchase, some small increases.”

Some of the brands produced by Nestle include Nescafe and Coffeemate, Milo, Orchard juices, various types of cornflakes, Maggi, Gerber cereals, Dairy, Omega, Svelty, Carnation, and Green Butterfly milks, and Purina Brand pet foods.