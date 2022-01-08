Illegal instructions to public employees

THE EDITOR: So eager are the administrators and managers in some parts of the public service and public sector that they issued memos on Old Year’s Day (December 31) announcing "quasi-safe zones" in the public sector from January 17, according to the permanent secretary, Ministry of Public Administration.

The PTSC general manager, in the absence of any negotiations or agreement with the recognised majority unions for the bargaining units of its employees, unilaterally introduced a requirement for “all employees” of the PTSC to “provide proof of vaccinations/exemptions where necessary over the period 3rd to 7th January 2022...”

This is a blatant industrial relations offence as prescribed in the Industrial Relations Act.

As the time of writing (January 5) there is no law making it mandatory for public officers or public sector employees to be vaccinated or to provide exemptions (of what nature?) to any ministry or statutory body or corporation of the State at this time.

So where does the permanent secretary of the ministry or the general manager of the PTSC get the lawful authority to issue these communications to public officers and public employees?

An announcement by the Prime Minister or the Attorney General or the Minister of Health is not the law.

The government ministers and spokesmen are busy claiming they are not imposing a mandatory vaccination policy in the public sector but issuing illegal instructions and threats against workers and their pay and jobs are nothing but coercion and imposing mandatory vaccination on a segment of the population.

A rose by any other name is just as sweet. Mandatory vaccination by any other device than a mandatory vaccination act passed by special majorities of both Houses of Parliament is just as mandatory.

The fact that the private sector has imposed similar forced vaccination on their workers, supported by government policy like “vaccinate to operate” or “safe zones” requiring both employees and patrons of their businesses to be vaccinated, makes it no less mandatory and makes it no more legal. Nor is coercion any form of choice.

Even safe zones in the private sector are voluntary, as to be a safe zone a business owner simply has to download a “TT safe zone” poster from the Ministry of Health website, post it up on his business and self-declare his business place a safe zone and deny work to his employees or service to customers based on their vaccination status.

The memoranda by the permanent secretary, the Ministry of Public Administration and the general manager of the PTSC requiring public officers, contract employees or PTSC workers to provide their vaccination status in the absence of any law requiring them to do so is illegal.

Any public employee responding to these instructions do so voluntarily.

CLYDE WEATHERHEAD

via e-mail