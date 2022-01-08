Highest covid19 deaths, 37, recorded a second time

Image courtesy CDC

Thirty seven people died over the past 24 hours due to covid19-related illness, equalling the highest number recorded on December 24, 2021.

This brings the country’s total deaths to 3,047, after crossing 3,000 on Friday to 3,010. Previously, the highs for daily deaths were 32 (December 15) and 33 (December 18).

In its update on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said the latest deaths were 17 elderly men, eight elderly women, nine middle-aged men, two middle-aged women, and one young adult man. Nineteen people had multiple comorbidities, nine had one comorbidity, and nine had no known medical conditions.

There were 485 new cases from samples taken between January 2 and 7, which brought the country’s total to 96,555. On Friday, 974 cases, the second highest after 984 on December 3, were reported.

There were 600 people in hospital, including 24 in the intensive care unit and 17 in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, 154 in step down facilities, and 14,978 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, 81 people were discharged from public health facilities while 423 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 77,445, and the number of active cases to 16,063.