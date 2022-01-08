General JN vs Super Bird in Sian’s Gold Sprint

General JN - Angelo Marcelle

IT WILL be a clash between General JN and Super Bird on Saturday, in the Sian’s Gold Sprint, which will be the feature race on the first day of the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2022 season.

There will be a seven-race card at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima, and seven horses will be in the reckoning for the $45,000 purse.

General JN, who struggled in the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Gold Cup on December 27, will be looking to atone for that letdown in this 1,100-metre race, which is set to run on turf, and has a post-time of 3.50 pm.

Super Bird's form have been mixed of late, but the new year can provide a change for fortunes for the John O'Brien-trained four-year-old.

Also in the reckoning is the five-year-old Lady Bird have finished among the top two in her last three races, and will be looking to continue her good form into 2022. Completing the field are Early Bird, Signal Note, Khaleesi and Cool Cat.

There will be 50 horses listed to compete in the day’s card, with the first race set to run off at 12.45 pm.