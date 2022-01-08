Covid-stricken Irish pair out first ODI against West Indies

File photo

IRISH PLAYERS Simi Singh and Ben White have been ruled out of the first One-Day International match against West Indies after testing positive for covid19 on Friday.

The game, which bowled off at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday, is still in progress.

The pair returned positive results after routine antigen tests were conducted. They now await the results of PCR tests which followed.

The rest of the Ireland playing and coaching squad also had antigen tests done on Friday, which all returned negative results.

According to a statement issued by Cricket Ireland, “Singh and White remain in good spirits, albeit in isolation awaiting the results of their PCR tests.”

“An update of Singh and White’s PCR tests will be communicated later today (Saturday),” the statement read.