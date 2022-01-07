WI women to hold medical, fitness camp before South Africa tour

Britney Cooper - CWI Media

TWENTY-THREE West Indies women cricketers will take part in a medical and fitness camp in Barbados before they leave for the four-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The six-day camp begins on Sunday and ends on Friday and the South African tour bowls off on January 28.

A statement issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the return of veteran leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, after her year-long maternity leave.

Teenagers Zaida James and Jannellia Glasgow have again been included in the women’s camp. However, Britney Cooper, Shabika Gajnabi and Shawnisha Hector have all been ruled out by the CWI Medical Panel for medical reasons.

CWI’s lead selector for women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said the players will undergo medical and physical testing before the final squad of 18 is selected to travel.

“It is good to have Afy Fletcher back into the set-up. What is very promising for us at CWI is the inclusion of teenagers Jannellia Glasgow and Zaida James.

“They’ve been a part of the senior team camps before and also played in the first ever West Indies women’s A team home series against Pakistan women last year. Their inclusion is a continued step in the developmental pathways we have established to grow women’s cricket in the region,” said Browne-John.

The South Africa series will feature two day matches and two day/night matches under lights. The day matches start at 3am TT time and the day/nighters at 7am.

MATCH SCHEDULE (all matches at Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg)

January 25: WI women vs South Africa XI (day)

January 28: 1st ODI (day/night)

January 31: 2nd ODI (day)

February 3: 3rd ODI (day/night)​

February 6: 4th ODI (day)

West Indies Women’s full squad for medical and fitness camp: Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce​, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow​, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinlle Henry​, Zaida James​, Qiana Joseph​, Kycia Knight​, Kyshona Knight​, Mandy Mangru​, Hayley Matthews​, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman​, Stafanie Taylor​, Rashada Williams.