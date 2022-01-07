Tobago reaches 216 covid19 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll now stands at 216 after a 25-year-old woman with comorbidities died overnight.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported there were 32 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 1,478 active cases.

The division said 35 patients were in state isolation, 1,436 in home isolation, four in ICU and three in a step-down facility. Eleven patients have been discharged.

A total of 21,926 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19, of whom 6041 have tested positive. There are 4,347 recovered patients.

The division said 24,611 people on the island are partially vaccinated and 23, 303 are fully vaccinated.

To date 3,554 people have received booster shots.